This is just a little summary of what went down over the last few years. The insanity of it all gets to me sometimes. Everything about it was like living in a dystopian nightmare. Starting with the utter insanity that a vaccinated person has anything to fear from an unvaccinated person if they believe their vaccines work.

If vaccines work, there is absolutely ZERO reason to fear an unvaccinated person if you yourself are vaccinated! None! No reason. You’re protected, right?

So there is no reason at all for vaccine mandates. None. That was just governments practicing medical tyranny.

I remember while all of this vaccine insanity push was going on I thought to myself, “Why can’t all the people who fear the questionable Covid disease just get their bioweapon vaccine and let the rest of us live in unvaccinated peace.” If an unvaxxed person gets sick, it’s on them and anyway, the protected can bask in their self satisfaction. So just leave us the eff alone, okay? Yes I’m a little angry about this. 😂

Why in the hell did vaccinated people go around screaming at those of us who are not taking the jab since it didn’t impact them at all. The only reason it would is if the bioweapons vaccines don’t work.

But it turns out ….whoops! The COVID jab doesn’t work!

So why should anyone get it since it doesn’t work ??? Many have gotten COVID anyway after being vaxxed, so that’s clear! Even if someone got one, they’re not protected. None of us are. We’re all going to have to rely on our own immune systems.

And since the jabs have so many “side” effects, some of us just don’t want to risk injury for no efficacy! They were not safe or effective at all. Except…

Since they don’t work for us, quit trying to force us to take them! They have “side effects” that include sudden death! It almost seems like some people want us to share their fear. (or their injuries?) We don’t.

And why if they were required of us citizens, why weren’t they required of the illegal immigrants ivading our border? And if Covid is so deadly why was the border left open anyway?

Meanwhile, this is how governments are excusing themselves from responsibility for all the bad jab effects. The legal definition of the word mandate at the time of the rollout of the mRNA bioweapon Covid vax was "a request to voluntarily comply" (they have since updated it) which means they didn't make you do it. They asked you to voluntarily do it and you did. Oh and they didn't make you get vaxxed, your employer did even though governments told employers to do this. Verbal escape artists, they are.

Now they’re back tracking and trying to convince us they never said anyone would not get Covid if he/she took the vax. But they are lying again!

Ultimately employers did make people vax themselves by forcing them to choose between their job or the death shot. Most people could not afford to give up their only source of income so they were in reality coerced into complying.

Of course the companies were told by government representatives (Governors and Mayors) to do this. But sure, let’s put all the blame on the companies and sue them! That way the governments escape all blame and financial consequences too.

And the distraction/circus continues while the Monsters plot more devious deeds.

Not saying the companies weren’t complicit. Obviously they didn’t stand up to the Monster and they should have! But some businesses refused to shut down and government thugs arrested owners and shut the businesses down anyway. They too were under threat.

Meanwhile many of our fellow citizens decided to become complete Nazi jerks to those of us who resisted the bioweapon vaccine tyranny, thus helping the government dictators who took away our rights. These people should be ashamed, but they probably aren’t.

It’s kind of spirit breaking to find out people actually have this much vitriol in their souls for people who pose no threat to them at all but just want to live in unvaccinated peace. We weren’t the ones forcing people to do anything! Go get them if you want them! Just leave us alone!

And here’s this gem: A lawyer and Presidential candidate hedging his bet with legalese doublespeak. Trying to sound benevolent while keeping that back door open to government medical tyranny. Really just a softer version of the above opinions. It’s “My body, my choice” UNLESS …

My friends list sure dwindled… (But I found new friends. And my little dog loves me!)

They aren’t going to stop.

By the way, they planned this whole Covid bioweapon vaccine insanity long ago. Remember the 2012 Olympics in London? At the time it seemed like the most bizarre opening ceremony ever. In retrospect, they were showing us what they were going to do. Like the sick Monsters they are.

Back from our scheduled programming…

The Emergency Use Authorization states:

“For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”

This is why they had to demonize Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine….There had to be no alternative products that would help. But of course, they would have helped and did help when they were used.

Good thing the bioweapons vaccines weren’t worse than they were. And good thing they made the disease milder. 🤪 There is no way to measure that, so yay for false hope. (Click meme to get a T Shirt with this graphic on it.)

So now they finally admit it. The bioweapon vaccine was crap!

But they’re still hiding the statistics from us. (All the vaccines are crap.)

But what should we have expected from bioweapons vaccines that were not tested before their big rollout?

And did you know the CDC is a vaccine company? The government now has the means to force everyone to be their customer. So we’re paying for our own “side effects.” From tax payer dollars which fund the CDC. Yet they keep the royalties!

And by the way what happened to the flu when Covid came along? Totally different disease though, totally different…

All of this was set up by using PCR’s for diagnosis even though the inventor of the PCR said it wasn’t effective as a diagnostic tool. Many people were diagnosed from that tool who were not symptomatic and never felt sick. False positives to promote the false pandemic!

It’s almost like they were setting us up for more bioweapons vaccines and other countermeasures…

By the way they are now going to try this again with Bird Flu and Bird Flu vaccines. Could it be because they want to scare everyone out of voting in person again?

And now we know that it’s not just that the bioweapon Covid vax doesn’t work, but that it has massive amounts of things wrong with it, thus all the Covid vax deaths. And myocarditis and heart disease in previously healthy very young people. And all kinds of terrible “side effects” including huge blood clots and sudden death.

And it has nano particles and/or graphene oxide in it and makes some people magnetic. Many say these graphene oxide particles interact with 5G to cause this. And that this is to put us all in a biometric surveillance system. I’m not a STEM, but I read some STEM authors and it’s scary what these bioweapons vaccines do.

By the way, all of this was predicted in the Day Tapes. 1, 2, 3, 4. For an eye opening and frightening look at what the Monsters who rule the world want to do and are doing to us, watch those tapes. Also, Sage Hana covers the Day Tapes on his Substack in a very entertaining way.

But I do have some hope because more and more people are seeing thru the bullshit and aren’t going to comply this time. Please be one of them!

Don’t listen to the bullshit! Get a Bullshit Drama Survival Kit! My friend Micropixie makes these. Ear Plugs have never been so needed!

Some uplifting music from my favorite band, The Moody Blues. “Listen to the tide slowly turning, wash all our heartaches away, we're part of the fire that is burning,

and from the ashes we can build another day.” I hope so! ❤️

Lyrics

I've been thinking about our fortune

And I've decided that we're really not to blame

For the love that's deep inside us now is still the same

And the sounds we make together

Is the music to the story in your eyes

It's been shining down upon me now, I realize

Listen to the tide slowly turning

Wash all our heartaches away

We're part of the fire that is burning

And from the ashes we can build another day

But I'm frightened for your children

That the life that we are living is in vain

And the sunshine we've been waiting for will turn to rain

Listen to the tide slowly turning

Wash all our heartaches away

We're part of the fire that is burning

And from the ashes we can build another day

But I'm frightened for your children

And the life that we are living is in vain

And the sunshine we've been waiting for will turn to rain

When the final line is over

And it's certain that the curtain's gonna fall

I can hide inside your sweet, sweet love forever more

Songwriter: Justin Peter Hayward

The Story in Your Eyes lyrics © Tyler Music Ltd. C/o Essex Music Int. Ltd.