I’ve lived through so many PsyOps that I think I’m UnPsyOpable now. Nothing will work on me to make me believe the bullshit propaganda that is being thrown at us daily. Everything is a PsyOp. It’s all part of one big PsyOp and I’m over it.

You blew it, Deep State. You blew it, Global Cabal. You blew it, Committee of 300. You blew it Black Nobility. You blew it, Club of Rome. You blew it, Elders of Zion. You blew it, Khazarian Mafia. You overplayed your hand. I’m over all of it and am now UnPsyOpable.

I now automatically think all the news is propaganda with agendas to guide us into their narratives…and their solutions. Because they create all the problems or invent them if necessary, so they can provide the solutions.

So I don’t believe anything the news puts out, and I wonder immediately what they are doing over there while they are pointing our attention over here. Where are all the real stories? Under a pile of papers or in the trash basket… Or still in the queue of articles that real journalists want to write. They can’t though. Just look what they do to truth tellers like Julian Assange.

So bring it on but don’t think any of the propanganda will work on me.

I don’t believe a word of the climate change or global warming narrative. The Carbon Credits solution? Paying so you can still pollute? It’s just another scam to enrich corporations.

I don’t believe that my breath is bad for the trees and plants since they love it and turn it into oxygen. The earth has greened 15% since 1987.

I don’t believe that my carbon dioxide causes global warming either. In times past the earth has had periods of much higher levels of carbon dioxide and the earth was actually much cooler so there goes that theory!

And I don’t believe all the climate change do-gooders really care about the environment. Private jets guzzling jet fuel, not a good look, hypocrites!

I don’t believe a word of the energy scarcity or “peak” anything either. It’s so convenient for the energy producers when resources are scarce. They get to charge more. But meanwhile they are sitting on sources of free energy and persecute people who try to bring them to market.

I don’t believe Big pHarma wants to help us. I don’t believe vaccines work. I don’t believe most drugs are safe or effective. They all have effects that pHarma calls side effects and I call other effects. They’re all effects.

I don’t believe COVID was a novel virus (but it might have been was probably engineered instead of organic) or that it was dangerous in general. I do believe the cure was worse than the disease, like many pHarma protocols. It’s the bioweapons vaccines and hospital genocide protocols that have caused most of the deaths.

Doctors knew that pregnant women share blood with their unborn babies. In the past they cautioned against anything but food and water for pregnant women. Not even aspirin was allowed. Yet this time they injected pregnant women with an untested “vaccine.” The blood of the dead and maimed babies is on the hands of every nurse and doctor who went along with this madness.

These were all major PsyOps, and 9/11 and the Covid Plandemic were the biggest PsyOps of all time.

More PsyOps I don’t believe:

I don’t believe the UN or the WHO or NATO or any of the international agencies have good intentions for us. (Based on results.)

I don’t believe we need massive chemical fertilizers to grow our food. We didn’t need GMO’s. And they are poison. I don’t believe the government wants to keep our food or water healthy. (Just ask Flint, Michigan). And studies show regenerative agriculture works better than the giant confined animal feeding lots to take care of the environment and our health.

I don’t believe the chemtrails in the sky are contrails, and I don’t believe they are benign at all.

I don’t believe there is a real water shortage. We have more water than land on our planet. Desalination is cheap. Pipes are relatively cheap. Just move some water to where it’s needed. And stop polluting it with industrial waste. Besides, they can make it rain. It’s well documented. So just seed some clouds instead of polluting our skies with chemtrails.

(I’ve been called a conspiracy theorist because of some of my beliefs. So I decided to embrace it since I’ve been this way since birth. When I wear my shirt I get lots of questions [and funny looks.] You can too!) Click any shirt in this post to buy.

I don’t believe there are more than 2 genders. (I know some people have gender dysphoria.) I don’t believe children are capable of deciding their gender (at least until they are old enough to vote) or any other part of this bullshit gender PsyOp. It’s child abuse to let children mutilate themselves.

I don’t believe children should learn about sex at school. I don’t believe it’s okay to sexualize them. I don’t think drag shows should be in schools or libraries. And I don’t think teachers should be allowed to hide children’s gender dysphoria from their parents.

I feel like I’m living in a dystopian nightmare.

Events that I don’t believe happened at all the way we were told, AKA known as PsyOps:

The Kennedy Assassination. I was very young when this happened but it affected my Father so much that it impressed on me right away that our government does not have our best interests at heart.

9/11. This was the event that really woke me up to the evil running our world. After that rabbit hole investigation I started looking at a lot of events that happened in history before I was born, like Pearl Harbor, and the sinking of the Titanic. False flags, both of them.

And in my adult life there have been many other PsyOps. The Vegas massacre, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Waco massacre, all the recent wildfires and train derailments, and the latest, the assaults on Maui and Acapulco. There’s lots of sketchy airplane crashes too. And sketchy weather events. And sketchy mass gun shootings by lone nuts.

I don’t believe our elections or perhaps any elections in any country are legitimate. I think the leaders politicians are selected. So Elections are PsyOps too.

But none of the propaganda is working on me.

With the advent of the internet and ever advancing technology, we are more connected across the globe. More and more people are waking up to the lies and deceit. There is some hope. So I’m going to keep writing about the PsyOps. And designing T Shirts.

And by the way, Love and Light is not going to cut it to make the evil go away.

When I want to create some cognitive dissonance start a friendly conversation with strangers I wear one of my shirts. Can’t wait to wear this one! Each of us who get what’s gong on have a part to play in this worldwide PsyOp. I guess mine is to design shirts that make people think, or at least question the status quo.

Here’s some cool music from my favorite band of all time:

When You’re a Free Man, from the Seventh Sojourn album, by The Moody Blues.

The first part of the lyrics:

We're living in the land of make-believe

And trying not to let it show

Maybe in that land of make-believe

Heartaches can turn into joy.

We're breathing in the smoke of high and low

We're taking up a lot of room

Somewhere in the dark and silent night

Our prayer will be heard, make it soon.

So fly little bird

Up into the clear blue sky

And carry the word

Love's the only reason why, why.

~Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues

*************************************************************************

I believe Love is the only thing that matters in the end. ❤️

Buy Me a Coffee