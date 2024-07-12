Dr. Paul Thomas exposing the Pediatrician Incentive Structures

I’ve suspected for years that pediatricians are incentivized to push vaccines but I never had any proof. Just snippets of information here and there…and memes floating around Facebook. Then I ran across Dr. Paul Thomas. He lays out the receipts with real numbers for a typical pediatrician. Pretty mind blowing stuff.

Click on the video to watch. (26 minutes) Or if you don’t have time, he was losing over a million dollars a year in a $4 million annual practice, because he wasn’t forcing patients to get vaccinated. By combing through this receipts and adding up all the money he missed out on from vaccines not given, he came up with a figure of over a million dollars. He explains the whole process here.

Watch on Rumble

I wonder why Big pHarma would want all those vaccines in everyone? Before they get them into your arms, they’re paying off the doctors to be their drug pushers, they’ve invested millions and millions of dollars into research on them. And paid for marketing and paid lobbyists for bribing wining and dining the FDA executives… Would they still have any profit after all that?

If vaccines cause side effects diseases down the line (they do) which coincidentally need other Big pHarma products to help cure them, that’s a pretty profitable investment! Even if a vax were a loss leader, it would still be worth it!

And how fantastic that those other products cause other side effects and so on and so on all the way down in a never ending spiral of sickness, requiring even more side effect producers drug s . Great business plan!

I don’t think it should be called health care, maybe disease care would be more appropriate, but why let ethics get in the way of profit? Just look at the increase in diseases since vaccines began barreling down the assembly line of pHarma vax factories.

And might it be hard for pediatricians to give up that source of income? Especially if they were programmed in medical school to think that vaccines are one of the greatest inventions in medicine ever? And especially if they themselves never connect all the diseases in their patients to the vaccines. Such a brilliant propaganda business plan by the Rockefellers!

The Covid vax was even worse than usual in regard to excess deaths! The more you take, the worse you feel. And you might even die.

But sure, it’s all the fault of the anti-vaxxers! The vaccines that DIDN’T WORK are their fault!

Small pox as a percentage of total deaths INCREASED by more than 50% after the vax was introduced! Whoops, there goes that “The Small Pox Vax saved so many lives!” narrative…

And here’s a disturbing fact: (Not distrubing that the mortality went down, but that it was so high in the first place.)

Might the CDC, which owns many patents on vaccines, have a little cause for concern?

There used to be a protocol that if more than 10 deaths occurred in a trial, the product was scrapped. Not any longer. I haven’t checked but the RSV vax is probably one of the 57 vax patents owned by the CDC.

Vaccines got credit for diseases declining, but they were already declining before the vaccines came along. Yay for Big pHarma claiming credit when it isn’t due. It’s all part of their propaganda marketing plan. This is another reason why I call it vaccine fraud.

Vaccine definition: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body's immune response against diseases . Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Look at this chart and see if it shows vaccines actually had anything to do with the decrease in disease.

One of the ways that Big pHarma tries to get you to comply with their insane schedule of vaccines is to push the idea of “Herd Immunity.” Unsurprisingly, it’s a false construct to program parents into compliance. Just more fraud. I probably will have to post about that sometime too.

Don’t fall for it. God did not forget to give you an immune system! And you don’t get immunity from vaccines! And it’s not your job to help the “herd” by vaccinating yourself. (But if vaccines work, the herd can help itself and leave the rest of us alone.) And who says we all need to be herded anyway? Please reject this insanity.

Even if a particular vaccine is a loss leader, it’s almost guaranteed the patient will need many more drugs for a lifetime, due to long lasting side effects, becoming a permanent customer. It’s almos t just like the drug cartel getting a customer hooked on drugs so they can have a lifelong repeat customer. Big pHarma makes bank with a guaranteed endless stream of customers, and doctors make $$$ for pushing those drugs. It's the grift that keeps on giving business plan. All owned by the RAWD. (Rockefellers all the way down) Audacious if you think about it!

And if you think vaccine fraud is awful, wait till you find out about Hospital murders…but that’s another post for another day…

I know it feels like a relentless assault to keep finding out about the horrors of Big pHarma and our government but the more we know the better off we are if when someone tries to make us comply.

💉 🩺🥼 💉 🩺🥼 💉 🩺🥼 💉 🩺🥼 💉 🩺🥼💉 🩺🥼💉 🩺🥼 💉

More vaccine/pHarma articles:

💊🩺💉🥼💊🩺💉🥼💊🩺💉🥼💊🩺💉🥼💊🩺💉🥼💊🩺💉🥼💊

Stay sane, friends! Consider passing the Dr. Thomas video along to any parents who have young children. You might save them some heartbreak. ❤️

Enjoy "Doctor My Eyes" by Jackson Browne. A masterful lyricist…

Lyrics

Doctor, my eyes have seen the years

And the slow parade of fears without crying

Now I want to understand



I have done all that I could

To see the evil and the good without hiding

You must help me if you can



Doctor, my eyes

Tell me what is wrong

Was I unwise to leave them open for so long



'Cause I have wandered through this world

And as each moment has unfurled

I've been waiting to awaken from these dreams

People go just where they will

I never noticed them until I got this feeling

That it's later than it seems



Doctor, my eyes

Tell me what you see

I hear their cries

Just say if it's too late for me



Doctor, my eyes

They cannot see the sky

Is this the prize

For having learned how not to cry

Songwriter: Jackson Browne

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group